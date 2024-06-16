11,329 Shares in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Bought by Scarborough Advisors LLC

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 179.8% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.5 %

DGX stock opened at $137.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.66. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $119.59 and a 52 week high of $145.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

