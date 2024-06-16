1,377 Shares in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Acquired by Napa Wealth Management

Napa Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in American Tower by 18.8% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 182,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,582,000 after purchasing an additional 52,994 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 5.2% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 1.2% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 30,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.91.

American Tower Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE AMT opened at $197.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.08. The company has a market capitalization of $92.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.79. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $219.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other American Tower news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,828.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

