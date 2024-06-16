141,707 Shares in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Purchased by Sierra Summit Advisors LLC

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 141,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,726,000. Celsius comprises 2.3% of Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Celsius at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Celsius by 1,350.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Celsius by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Celsius by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,573,010.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,964,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,958,731.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,573,010.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,964,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,958,731.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $283,164.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,808,371.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock worth $107,920,209 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on CELH shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Europe lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.56.

Celsius Price Performance

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $59.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.57. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $99.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.93.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.37 million. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

