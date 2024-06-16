157,041 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Bought by Proathlete Wealth Management LLC

Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 157,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,048,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 6.5% of Proathlete Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 130,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after buying an additional 18,591 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,232,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,903,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $72.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $113.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.83. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

