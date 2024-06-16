1,596 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Bought by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 518.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.71, for a total transaction of $96,426.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 143,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,002,583.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total transaction of $13,320,862.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 144,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,435,238.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.71, for a total transaction of $96,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 143,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,002,583.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,612 shares of company stock valued at $59,476,075 in the last 90 days. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler Companies raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.38.

Airbnb Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ABNB opened at $145.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $94.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.24 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.00.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

