1,672 Shares in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Acquired by Scarborough Advisors LLC

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradiem LLC boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 183,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after buying an additional 63,928 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 226.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 20,799 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth $6,122,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 87,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 36,498 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Trading Up 0.4 %

MAIN opened at $49.34 on Friday. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.70 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.07.

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 89.11% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

