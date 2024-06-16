172 Shares in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Acquired by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.2% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $182.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.46. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $127.69 and a 1 year high of $191.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.02. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.78.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 9.25%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Karen E. Gowland acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $182.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,618.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,766.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $187.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.57.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

