18,620 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Purchased by Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc.

Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,039,000. Taylor Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,719,000. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 25,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 87,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,041,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $95.28 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.81 and a 12-month high of $105.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.00.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

