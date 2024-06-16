19,108 Shares in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI) Acquired by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $956.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.21.

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

