1,972,952 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) Purchased by GLOBALT Investments LLC GA

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,972,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,347,000. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA owned about 1.40% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTI. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,564,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,471 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 481,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,753,000 after purchasing an additional 24,548 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 519.8% during the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 334,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after buying an additional 280,819 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 280,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after buying an additional 29,648 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 232,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after buying an additional 93,207 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPTI opened at $28.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.07. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $27.01 and a 12-month high of $28.72.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

