2,065 Shares in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Acquired by Scarborough Advisors LLC

Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,065 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,986 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in GSK by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,633 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in GSK by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSK opened at $40.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average of $40.93. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $33.67 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. GSK had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 51.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.3762 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. GSK’s payout ratio is 53.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

