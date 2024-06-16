226,460 Shares in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Acquired by Cable Car Capital LLC

Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 226,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund comprises about 0.7% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cable Car Capital LLC owned 3.17% of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the third quarter worth $251,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 269.8% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 106,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 77,981 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 2.6% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 484,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 12,431 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

CUBA opened at $2.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $4.14.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Dividend Announcement

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.58%.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

