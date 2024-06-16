2,275 Shares in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Purchased by Quarry LP

Quarry LP bought a new position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth about $10,170,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth about $9,168,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth about $2,628,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,020,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Equitable by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,958,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,815,000 after purchasing an additional 781,426 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equitable alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 695,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,174,641.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Equitable news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $247,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,631.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,174,641.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,442 shares of company stock valued at $8,628,429 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equitable Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $39.68 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $41.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.09 and its 200 day moving average is $35.73.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 29.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Equitable from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Equitable from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.10.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Equitable

Equitable Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.