22,814 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Purchased by Napa Wealth Management

Napa Wealth Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 695,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,231,000 after buying an additional 58,689 shares during the period. Members Advisory Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 117.8% during the third quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC now owns 102,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after buying an additional 55,209 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 500,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,826,000 after acquiring an additional 35,524 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $56.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $57.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.50 and its 200-day moving average is $56.16.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

