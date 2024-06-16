2,371 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Acquired by Proathlete Wealth Management LLC

Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $502,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 220,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,991,000 after buying an additional 62,148 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 677.9% in the fourth quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 24,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 21,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broadview Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

JNK opened at $94.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.24. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $87.79 and a 1-year high of $95.59.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

