2,460 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Bought by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 237,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,487,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 208,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares during the period. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $149.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.01. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $156.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.