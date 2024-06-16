24,673 Shares in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) Bought by GLOBALT Investments LLC GA

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA owned about 0.12% of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Patron Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $238,000.

Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF stock opened at $27.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $442.66 million, a PE ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.29. Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $30.28.

Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (SRVR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of real estate companies from developed markets that are related to data and infrastructure. SRVR was launched on May 15, 2018 and is managed by Pacer.

