2,522 Shares in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Bought by Scarborough Advisors LLC

Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STLA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Stellantis by 199.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 41,581 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,851 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Stellantis by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 124,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Stellantis by 110.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,661,000 after buying an additional 894,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Stellantis Stock Performance

NYSE:STLA opened at $20.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.07.

Stellantis Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $1.147 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

Read Our Latest Report on Stellantis

Stellantis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.