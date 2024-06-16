25,714 Shares in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Acquired by Eventide Asset Management LLC

Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,714 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 333.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on SNV. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of SNV opened at $36.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.46.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.20). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $537.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.05%.

In other Synovus Financial news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 172,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $4,356,802.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,293,259 shares in the company, valued at $32,590,126.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Synovus Financial news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 172,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $4,356,802.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,293,259 shares in the company, valued at $32,590,126.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. bought 24,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.40 per share, for a total transaction of $916,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 41,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,461.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,712 shares of company stock worth $4,528,878. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

