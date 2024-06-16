289,122 Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Purchased by Wealth Forward LLC

Wealth Forward LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 289,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $16,003,000. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up approximately 13.5% of Wealth Forward LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDA. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 219.6% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,341.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDA opened at $54.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $44.85 and a 52 week high of $57.53.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

