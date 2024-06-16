2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Gap Down to $6.83

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.83, but opened at $6.47. 2U shares last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 22,658 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TWOU shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 2U in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 2U currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

2U Trading Up 9.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.90.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($8.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($11.10) by $3.00. The business had revenue of $198.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.32 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 35.13%. Analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in 2U by 14.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,759,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 225,253 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,331,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 438,007 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 836,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 50,366 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 76.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 627,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 271,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 232.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 361,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 252,800 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

