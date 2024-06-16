3,000 Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Bought by Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Trust increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $716,000. Prospect Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Sunpointe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $661,000. Finally, Burford Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,045,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.0 %

NVO stock opened at $142.50 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $75.56 and a 52 week high of $144.50. The company has a market cap of $639.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

