313,289 Shares in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Bought by Eventide Asset Management LLC

Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 313,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,587,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,308,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,425 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,443,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,644,000 after acquiring an additional 214,618 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,451,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,277,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,093,000 after buying an additional 454,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,130,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,578,000 after buying an additional 565,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $41,934.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,078.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Hongbo Lu purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,680 shares in the company, valued at $926,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $41,934.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,205 shares in the company, valued at $704,078.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $25.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.20 and its 200-day moving average is $28.29. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $39.83.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.96). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.32% and a negative return on equity of 140.72%. The business’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

