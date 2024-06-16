31,804 Shares in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT) Purchased by Cim LLC

Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 31,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter worth $1,205,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000.
ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury Stock Down 2.3 %
NYSEARCA:TTT opened at $68.10 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 52 week low of $58.20 and a 52 week high of $122.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.09.
About ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury
The ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (TTT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 20+ Year index. The fund provides 3x inverse exposure, reset daily, to a market-value-weighted index that tracks the performance of US Treasury securities with remaining maturities greater than 20 years.
