31,804 Shares in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT) Purchased by Cim LLC

Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 31,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter worth $1,205,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSEARCA:TTT opened at $68.10 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 52 week low of $58.20 and a 52 week high of $122.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.09.

About ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury

The ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (TTT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 20+ Year index. The fund provides 3x inverse exposure, reset daily, to a market-value-weighted index that tracks the performance of US Treasury securities with remaining maturities greater than 20 years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.