3,193 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Purchased by GLOBALT Investments LLC GA

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 126,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,173,000 after buying an additional 23,140 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $438,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,939,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,516,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,062,000 after purchasing an additional 124,930 shares during the period.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4 %
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $87.24 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.63 and a 1 year high of $91.74. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.38.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.