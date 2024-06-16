3,193 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Purchased by GLOBALT Investments LLC GA

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 126,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,173,000 after buying an additional 23,140 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $438,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,939,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,516,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,062,000 after purchasing an additional 124,930 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $87.24 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.63 and a 1 year high of $91.74. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.38.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.