3,351 Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Bought by Scarborough Advisors LLC

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 11,244.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,146,000 after acquiring an additional 66,345 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 155,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,981,000 after acquiring an additional 42,539 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 169,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,640,000 after acquiring an additional 15,552 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 499.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 134,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,397,000 after acquiring an additional 112,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $1,093,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $107.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $147.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.84.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 20.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Argus raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.75.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

