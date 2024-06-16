374 Shares in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Purchased by Scarborough Advisors LLC

Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Napa Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,528,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,494,000 after buying an additional 48,892 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at $488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 price target (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.21.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI stock opened at $99.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $119.50.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

