377,049 Shares in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Purchased by Cim LLC

Cim LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 377,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,675,000. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF makes up about 1.0% of Cim LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cim LLC owned 0.52% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 86,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 75,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PGF stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.85. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $15.38.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

