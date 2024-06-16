38,059 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Bought by Cim LLC

Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,059 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,947,000. Mastercard comprises approximately 3.0% of Cim LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $444.63 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $359.77 and a twelve month high of $490.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $454.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $450.46. The company has a market capitalization of $413.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total value of $48,557,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,014,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,500,735,980.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total value of $48,557,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,014,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,500,735,980.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total transaction of $4,038,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,362,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,551,400 shares of company stock worth $1,152,586,960 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.78.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

