39,349 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Bought by Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc.

Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 1.0% of Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 20.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 114,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 9,031 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 329,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after acquiring an additional 10,341 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 31.6% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 388,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,606,000 after acquiring an additional 93,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC now owns 46,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $44.08 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $46.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.03.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

