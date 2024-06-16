400 Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Acquired by Able Wealth Management LLC

Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 468.4% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 20.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ AZN opened at $79.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $246.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.48. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $80.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. Research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

