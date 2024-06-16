400 Shares in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Acquired by Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,813,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PDD by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,101,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637,418 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its stake in shares of PDD by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 10,110,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760,100 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter valued at $13,379,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of PDD by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PDD opened at $148.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.94. PDD Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.40 and a twelve month high of $164.69. The stock has a market cap of $204.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 26.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PDD. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.33.

PDD Company Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

