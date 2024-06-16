4,601 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Purchased by Able Wealth Management LLC

Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,242,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,328,000 after buying an additional 136,230 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,202,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,838,000 after purchasing an additional 177,582 shares in the last quarter. Cornell University bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,212,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,093,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,790,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,792,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,134,000 after buying an additional 67,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $82.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.63.
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
