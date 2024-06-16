4,664 Shares in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Acquired by Cim LLC

Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In related news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 12,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.40, for a total value of $2,620,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.40, for a total value of $2,620,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $2,184,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,726.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,198 shares of company stock valued at $14,719,998. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $199.14 on Friday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.89 and a 52-week high of $251.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.70 and a 200-day moving average of $207.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 205.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.60 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.82%. Duolingo’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on DUOL shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities raised Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.70.

Duolingo Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

