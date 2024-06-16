48,330 Shares in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Acquired by Sierra Summit Advisors LLC

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 48,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,967,000. Hess accounts for approximately 2.0% of Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,239,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,697,579,000 after purchasing an additional 889,122 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Hess by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,610,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $552,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,204 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hess by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,951,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $451,572,000 after acquiring an additional 489,169 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Hess by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,866,681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $438,602,000 after acquiring an additional 42,802 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Hess by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,975,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $302,230,000 after acquiring an additional 307,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HES. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.83.

In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total transaction of $2,103,184.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,073,417.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HES opened at $143.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.22. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $129.12 and a 12 month high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.80%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

