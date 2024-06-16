53,500 Shares in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Bought by Cable Car Capital LLC

Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000. Cassava Sciences accounts for about 1.3% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVA. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 653.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 50.0% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 24,044.4% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 38.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Cassava Sciences from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $19.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $946.17 million, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of -0.50. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $32.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.90.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.90). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

