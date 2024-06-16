539 Shares in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Acquired by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 327,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,298,000 after purchasing an additional 112,605 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 305,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,655,000 after purchasing an additional 33,350 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,215,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,239,000 after purchasing an additional 231,931 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 947,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,320,000 after purchasing an additional 51,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $2,349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

CNC opened at $68.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.64 and a 200-day moving average of $75.35. The company has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.47. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $60.83 and a 1-year high of $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNC. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.93.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

