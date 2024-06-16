53,984 Shares in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Purchased by Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CASS. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cass Information Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cass Information Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Cass Information Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Cass Information Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $460,000. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CASS opened at $40.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.61. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $50.25.

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.68 million. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 15.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cass Information Systems, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Cass Information Systems’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cass Information Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th.

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

