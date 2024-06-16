611,932 Shares in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Purchased by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 611,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 0.99% of MacroGenics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 17,733 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in MacroGenics during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,264,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 48,483 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,371,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 99,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MacroGenics news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 51,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $799,192.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on MacroGenics from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on MacroGenics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

MacroGenics Stock Performance

MacroGenics stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $21.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.33.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 98.01% and a negative net margin of 53.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.63 million. On average, research analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MacroGenics Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

