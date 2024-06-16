751 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Purchased by Scarborough Advisors LLC

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 751 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 16.6% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,041 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 136,007 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after buying an additional 8,352 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 138,898 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,884,000 after buying an additional 10,202 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,076,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth approximately $14,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE MDT opened at $81.04 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $91.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $107.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

