7,757 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Bought by GLOBALT Investments LLC GA

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,757 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,628,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 785 shares of the software company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Invst LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.9% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in Adobe by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $604.35.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $525.31 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $433.97 and a one year high of $638.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $474.63 and a 200 day moving average of $540.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $235.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

