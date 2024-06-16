7,856 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Bought by Sierra Summit Advisors LLC

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,856 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $604.35.

Adobe Trading Up 14.5 %

ADBE opened at $525.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $235.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $474.63 and a 200-day moving average of $540.63. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.97 and a twelve month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.