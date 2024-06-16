880 Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Bought by Sierra Summit Advisors LLC

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,781,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906,690 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,017,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,235,000 after purchasing an additional 534,649 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,116,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,533,000 after buying an additional 333,815 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,824,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,015,000 after buying an additional 777,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,738,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,183,000 after buying an additional 346,056 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $57.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.72 and its 200 day moving average is $57.04. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $61.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

