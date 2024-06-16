885 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Acquired by Able Wealth Management LLC

Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,539,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 838,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,386,000 after purchasing an additional 104,919 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 352,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,490,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,909,000.

NYSEARCA:SPIB opened at $32.68 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $30.89 and a one year high of $32.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.50.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

