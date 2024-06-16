89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Shares Down 9.1%

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) dropped 9.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.44 and last traded at $8.44. Approximately 114,288 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,102,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETNB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on 89bio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on 89bio from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

Get 89bio alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ETNB

89bio Stock Down 5.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.03 and a quick ratio of 15.03. The company has a market capitalization of $862.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of 89bio

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETNB. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in 89bio by 11.8% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,766,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,607,000 after buying an additional 1,350,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 41.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,603,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688,241 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of 89bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,317,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in 89bio by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,722,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,975,000 after acquiring an additional 415,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in 89bio by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,047,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201,200 shares during the last quarter.

About 89bio

(Get Free Report)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.