907 Shares in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Purchased by Scarborough Advisors LLC

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 907 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth about $281,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 59.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,718 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 181,351 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 39,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AEM opened at $64.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.63, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.11. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $71.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

