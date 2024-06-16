92 Resources (CVE:NTY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.02

92 Resources Corp (CVE:NTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as low as C$0.01. 92 Resources shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 2,834,200 shares.
92 Resources Stock Up ∞
The company has a market capitalization of C$133,500.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.01.
92 Resources Company Profile
92 Resources Corp., an energy solution company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. The company has an option agreement to acquire 100% interests in Pontax Lithium property consisting of 104 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 5,536 hectares near Eastmain, Quebec.
