9,753 Shares in American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT) Bought by Scarborough Advisors LLC

Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grassi Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of American Battery Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,224,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in American Battery Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of American Battery Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Battery Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on American Battery Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

American Battery Technology Stock Down 10.2 %

ABAT stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.49. American Battery Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $13.78.

American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05).

American Battery Technology Company Profile

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

