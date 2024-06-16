99 Shares in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Purchased by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 99 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on ODFL shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $241.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $207.50 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.97.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $172.74 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.60 and a 52 week high of $227.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.65 and a 200 day moving average of $201.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

