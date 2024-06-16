Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL) Short Interest Update

Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 372,700 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the May 15th total of 322,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.0 days. Currently, 20.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Abacus Life in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Abacus Life Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABL. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Abacus Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abacus Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abacus Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ABL opened at $10.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.38 million, a PE ratio of 515.26 and a beta of 0.17. Abacus Life has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $13.25.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.49 million during the quarter. Abacus Life had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 0.11%. Analysts predict that Abacus Life will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Abacus Life

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Articles

